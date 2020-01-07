|
Dr. Milton C. Westphal, Jr. SANTEE, SC - Dr. Milton C. Westphal, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Santee, SC, on January 2, 2020. He was 93. Dr. Westphal, a graduate of Yale University and University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, came to Charleston as Chairman of the Department of Pediatrics at MUSC. He was a member and treasurer of Santee Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; children Marsha W. Blyth, Karen, Matthew and Andrew Westphal; stepchildren, Chandler Hicks and Suszanne Hicks Cook; and grandchildren, Sarah Glenn, Anna and Thomas Blyth, Chandler Jr. and Caroline Hicks and Dawson and Turner Cook. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Santee Presbyterian Church, 306 Bradford Blvd. in Santee, SC. Contributions to MUSC Children's Hospital or Santee Presbyterian Church in lieu of flowers.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 8, 2020