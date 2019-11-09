Milton J. Strauss "Bud" Kiawah Island, SC - Milton J. Strauss "Bud", 83, of Kiawah Island, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest on October 23, 2019. His Memorial Service will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 in Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3871 Betsy Kerrison Parkway at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Bud was born and raised in Summit, New Jersey and was the son of the late Milton and Dorothy Strauss. He was a U.S. Veteran; councilman in the town of Roseland, NJ, where he raised his family, and volunteered in many organizations. His career was spent in the textile industry where he worked for Burlington Industries in NYC. Upon retirement, he established his own boutique company, Global Tex, Inc., specializing in performance fabric to the uniform trade. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Margaret G. Strauss of Kiawah Island, SC; his three children and their spouses, Matthew and Caitlin Strauss of Ambler, PA; Jonathan and Kathleen Strauss of Wilmington, DE; Matthew and Courtney Spagnolo of Wilmington, DE and eight grandchildren. The family requests that donations be made to the Respite Care Charleston, 1605 Harbor View Rd, Charleston, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 10, 2019