Minnie Blake Powell McClellanville, SC - Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 22, 2019 Mrs. Minnie Mae Blake Powell Residence: 730 Society Rd., McClellanville, SC 29458. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Minnie Mae Blake Powell are invited to attend her funeral service on Friday, August 30, 2019 11:00 AM at Bethel AME Church, 464 Society Rd., McClellanville, SC 29458. Interment: Church cemetery. Mrs. Powell is the widow of Mr. Sabie Powell, Sr.; mother of Annabelle, Eartha, Andrew, Donald, Lonnie, Ellen, Suzanna, Carol, Constance, Minnie, and the late Sabie Powell, Jr. and Velma Powell Brown; adopted mother of Von Ester and Carol and the sister of Mrs. Thomasena Maxwell. Viewing for Mrs. Powell will be held on Thursday, August 28, 2019 from 3:30 to 5:30 at The Rev. Bryan McNeal, Sr. Memorial Chapel, 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429. The family will receive friends at the church from 7:00 to 8:00 PM. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 28, 2019