Minnie Lee Hill Charleston - Minnie Lee Hill, 85, of Charleston, SC, a homemaker and wife of the late Karl Hill entered peacefully into the Kingdom of Heaven on Monday, June 8, 2020. Lee was born on July 14, 1934 in Lamar, SC to the late Robert David Garner and Tillie Mae Wright Garner. Lee was a nurse, a real estate agent and was very active in her church. Her greatest joy and accomplishment was being a devoted wife and the mother to her four children. She dearly loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Surviving are daughter, Karla Donahoe (Kenneth); sons, David C Hill (Sheryl), Daniel Hill (Deborah) and Bryan Hill (Joye); 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, Lee was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Garnett. The family invites guests to visit from 11:00am until 12:oopm on Friday, June12, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. The funeral service will follow immediately in the funeral home chapel at 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church, 1293 Orange Grove Rd, Charleston, SC 29407. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared and viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.