Services
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
2 Radcliffe St
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-3676
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
2 Radcliffe St
Charleston, SC 29403
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Central Baptist Church
26 Radcliffe Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Minnie Lee Stroud


1929 - 2019
Minnie Lee Stroud Obituary
Minnie Lee Stroud Charleston - Minnie L. Stroud, age 90, of Charleston, SC passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. She was born on March 20, 1929 in Orangeburg County, South Carolina to Richard and Rosa Winningham. She was a retired nurse from MUSC Hospital, a faithful member of Central Baptist Church, and former treasurer and secretary of The Thomas Johnson Westchester Civic Association. She is survived by her two sisters, Zula Johnson, and Dorothy Philpot, one brother, Herman Winningham, granddaughter, Richarda Stroud, three great- grandchildren, Egypt, Malachi, and Leilani Stroud; and a host of beloved family and friends. A viewing for Ms. Stroud will be held at Smith McNeal Funeral Home, 2 Radcliffe Street, Charleston, SC on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4-7 pm. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Central Baptist Church, 26 Radcliffe Street, Charleston, SC 29403. The burial will be at Riverview Memorial Cemetery, on Azalea Avenue in North Charleston. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 22, 2019
