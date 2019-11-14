Minnie Waring Hanahan - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Minnie Waring and those of her husband, Mr. William Waring; those of her children, Tosha Varnado (Rynold) and the late Anthony Singleton; those of her grandchildren, Breania Smith and Jada Singleton; those of her mother, Beatrice Cosey; and those of her siblings, Mary Henry, Ernest Edrington, Linda & Leonard Edrington, Stephanie Little and Jamie Cosey are invited to attend her home going service on Saturday, November 16, 2019, 11:00AM at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 6925 Rivers Ave., N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Johnson Cemetery. Mrs. Waring will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the church for a Wake Service. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 15, 2019