Minnie Waring

Guest Book
  • ""Rest in peace Minnie " and God will see you through it..."
    - Velma Dennis
  • "From Kenny . I remember you Aunt Minnie."
    - Kenny McCarthy
  • "To my Wonderful Sis."
    - Linda Edrington
  • "Dear William and family, I just want to express my deepest..."
    - Jackie -Co-worker at BCWS Pryor
  • "A Candle for you Sis!"
    - Linda Edrington
Service Information
Hilton's Mortuary, Inc. - North Charleston
1852 E. Montague Ave.
North Charleston, SC
29405
(843)-554-2117
Wake
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Paul A.M.E. Church
6925 Rivers Ave.
North Charleston, SC
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul A.M.E. Church
6925 Rivers Ave.
North Charleston, SC
Obituary
Minnie Waring Hanahan - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Minnie Waring and those of her husband, Mr. William Waring; those of her children, Tosha Varnado (Rynold) and the late Anthony Singleton; those of her grandchildren, Breania Smith and Jada Singleton; those of her mother, Beatrice Cosey; and those of her siblings, Mary Henry, Ernest Edrington, Linda & Leonard Edrington, Stephanie Little and Jamie Cosey are invited to attend her home going service on Saturday, November 16, 2019, 11:00AM at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 6925 Rivers Ave., N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Johnson Cemetery. Mrs. Waring will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the church for a Wake Service. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 15, 2019
