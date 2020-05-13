Miriam Lewis Burkhardt Distler Charleston - Miriam Lewis Burkhardt Distler, known to all as Mimi, passed away on Sunday, May 3rd, 2020 at Trident Hospital at age 71. Mimi was born on April 2nd, 1949 to Walter and Nelle Lewis in Charleston, SC, where she lived for the entirety of her life. She was one of 5 children in the Lewis household. Mimi's siblings include sisters, Shirlee Varnadoe, Renee Barrineau, and Denise Tretera; all deceased. She is survived by her brother, Mitchell Lewis. Mimi was a loving mother to 4 children, 3 of whom survived her. Baby Gerald, Jr. died in infancy. Surviving children are Gerald Christopher Burkhardt, Jr., William Drake Distler, and Julie Shuffler. Mimi enjoyed many things in life, but none more than her grandchildren. She leaves behind Kyle Lunsford, Kendall Lunsford, Bradley Shuffler, Margeaux Burkhardt, Naomi Burkhardt, Kimberly Dandridge, and great-grandchild, Kimbrall Lunsford. Mimi is remembered for her friendliness and her sense of humor. She has left family and many friends behind who will miss her dearly. Mimi will be laid to rest on Saturday May 16th at Carolina Memorial Park in North Charleston at 10am. Please join the family at an outdoor ceremony to honor her life. Arrangements are being handled by Carolina Memorial Funerals & Cremation, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 13 to May 14, 2020.