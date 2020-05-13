Miriam Lewis Burkhardt Distler
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Miriam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miriam Lewis Burkhardt Distler Charleston - Miriam Lewis Burkhardt Distler, known to all as Mimi, passed away on Sunday, May 3rd, 2020 at Trident Hospital at age 71. Mimi was born on April 2nd, 1949 to Walter and Nelle Lewis in Charleston, SC, where she lived for the entirety of her life. She was one of 5 children in the Lewis household. Mimi's siblings include sisters, Shirlee Varnadoe, Renee Barrineau, and Denise Tretera; all deceased. She is survived by her brother, Mitchell Lewis. Mimi was a loving mother to 4 children, 3 of whom survived her. Baby Gerald, Jr. died in infancy. Surviving children are Gerald Christopher Burkhardt, Jr., William Drake Distler, and Julie Shuffler. Mimi enjoyed many things in life, but none more than her grandchildren. She leaves behind Kyle Lunsford, Kendall Lunsford, Bradley Shuffler, Margeaux Burkhardt, Naomi Burkhardt, Kimberly Dandridge, and great-grandchild, Kimbrall Lunsford. Mimi is remembered for her friendliness and her sense of humor. She has left family and many friends behind who will miss her dearly. Mimi will be laid to rest on Saturday May 16th at Carolina Memorial Park in North Charleston at 10am. Please join the family at an outdoor ceremony to honor her life. Arrangements are being handled by Carolina Memorial Funerals & Cremation, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Burial
10:00 AM
Carolina Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carolina Memorial Gardens
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
8435532228
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved