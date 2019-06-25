Miron Rydziko Summerville- Miron Rydziko, 68, of Summerville, husband of Diane Patricia Rydziko, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at his residence. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to at . Miron was born on February 20, 1951 in Rothbury, England, son of the late Boleslaw and Zofia Rydziko. He enjoyed fishing, watching old movies, and playing poker at the neighborhood clubhouse. He loved his cats, traveling and spending time with his nieces and nephews. Survivors in addition to his wife Diane of 42 years are: three sisters-in-law: Debra Santangelo of New Jersey, Jackie Daton of New Jersey, and Marlies Newhardt of Florida; three brothers-in-law: Lawrence Santangelo of New Jersey, Mike Daton of New Jersey, and Bob Newhardt of Florida; and mother-in-law and father-in-law: Ingeborg and Lloyd Snell of Pennsylvania. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary