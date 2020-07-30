Missouri Ann Joyce Ladson - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Missouri Ann Joyce are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Alfred Williams Community Life Center, 4441 Durant Avenue, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Joyce leaves to cherish memories her children, Tony DeAngelo Joyce, Tabitha Y. Hines (Adrian), and Lydia I. Gethers; grandchildren, Austine Jarod Huggins (Taneshia), DeJerius DeAngelo Jones, Ebony Ashley Hines, Esence Maylise Garris (Lester) and Hannah Gabrielle Hines; great-grandchildren, Antonio, Ostine, Austine, Ostaijah, Austionna, and O'mere; brothers, Wilbur Jordan, Willie James Jordan (Eleanor), Reginald Jordan; sisters, Margaret Ann Powell and Dr. A. Yvonne Woods; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
