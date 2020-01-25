Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Resources
More Obituaries for Mitchell Feller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Mitchell Dean Feller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Mitchell Dean Feller Obituary
Dr. Mitchell Dean Feller MT. PLEASANT - Dr. Mitchell Dean Feller, 69, of Mount Pleasant, SC, died suddenly on Jan 7, 2020 at home. A native of Folsom, Pa, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Verda (Behrens) Feller. Dr. Feller attended Franklin & Marshall College and the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. He was in Family Practice in Mount Pleasant for many years and New Zealand for five years. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Vanessa Hilsman Feller, step-daughters Dylan and Phoebe, first wife Phyllis Bell, and daughters Joanna and Jessica. He is also survived by his sisters, Sandy (Randy) of Media, Pa. and Beth (Gustavo) of Wilmington, Delaware. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Dr. Feller's Life at 12 noon on Saturday, Feb 1, 2020 at the J. Henry Stuhr Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Rd. Mount Pleasant. Visitation with the family begins at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or a . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mitchell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -