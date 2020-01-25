|
Dr. Mitchell Dean Feller MT. PLEASANT - Dr. Mitchell Dean Feller, 69, of Mount Pleasant, SC, died suddenly on Jan 7, 2020 at home. A native of Folsom, Pa, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Verda (Behrens) Feller. Dr. Feller attended Franklin & Marshall College and the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. He was in Family Practice in Mount Pleasant for many years and New Zealand for five years. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Vanessa Hilsman Feller, step-daughters Dylan and Phoebe, first wife Phyllis Bell, and daughters Joanna and Jessica. He is also survived by his sisters, Sandy (Randy) of Media, Pa. and Beth (Gustavo) of Wilmington, Delaware. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Dr. Feller's Life at 12 noon on Saturday, Feb 1, 2020 at the J. Henry Stuhr Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Rd. Mount Pleasant. Visitation with the family begins at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or a .
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 26, 2020