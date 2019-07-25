Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Molly F. Greene. View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel 232 Calhoun Street Charleston , SC 29401 (843)-723-2524 Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel 232 Calhoun Street Charleston , SC View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Philip's Church 142 Church Street Charleston , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Molly F. Greene Charleston - Molly Feemster Greene, 72, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of Dr. George Chester Greene, III, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. The family will receive friends on Sunday at J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at St. Philip's Church. Interment, Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Molly was born June 7, 1947, in Tupelo, Mississippi, daughter of the late John McGaughey Feemster and Saraellen "Sis" Lyons Feemster. Molly received a bachelor's degree in Spanish from Mississippi State College for Women. Mrs. Greene was the Co-founder, Chair, and Chief Stewardship Officer of Water Mission. Before which, she was President and Co-owner of General Engineering Laboratories (GEL), a full-service environmental company that she helped grow to become one of the largest privately held mixed waste environmental laboratories in the United States. George and Molly learned about the global water crisis in 1998, when Hurricane Mitch hit Honduras - it was the worst disaster in the recorded history of the country. When they heard about the devastation, George and Molly felt compelled to help. They responded by deploying water treatment systems that provided clean, safe water to survivors of the storm. The experience opened their eyes to the 2.1 billion people around the world that do not have access to safe water. In 2001, the Greenes sold GEL and founded Water Mission, a Christian engineering nonprofit ministry that designs, builds, and implements safe water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) solutions for people in rural communities and disaster areas. Since its inception, Water Mission has shared God's love in 55 countries, providing safe water to more than four million people. For their work, the Greenes were honored by Gov. Mark Sanford with the Order of the Palmetto, South Carolina's highest civilian award and by the board of directors of Rotary International and Rotary District 7770 with the Service Above Self Award. They were also the first Americans to be awarded SolarWorld's global science award, the Einstein Award. In addition, Molly was awarded the Rotary Club of Charleston Breakfast, International Service Award (2004-2005), The French Society's Humanita ti-Prix D'Honneur Award in 2005, the Charleston Federation of Women's Clubs' 2006 Woman of the Year Award, the 2007 American Water Works Association Award of Merit, and the Charleston Women in International Trade's 2010 Woman of the Year Award. Molly served on the board of directors for Trident United Way, South Carolina State Chamber of Commerce, and the Environmental Section of the American Council of Independent Laboratories as well as the board of visitors for the Medical University of South Carolina. She was also a member of the Alexis De Toqueville Society, the Rotary Club of Charleston Breakfast, and St. Philip's Church. Molly's love for people was felt both locally and worldwide - she made a personal impact on so many. Locally, she took time with countless people to assist with anything from career counseling to personal encouragement. Through her ministry at Water Mission, she touched millions of lives. Together with her husband, she led a worldwide staff of more than 350 people, individuals whom she loved, prayed with, and prayed for. Molly truly believed that her work with Water Mission was fulfilling a calling from God and was driven to do all things with love, excellence, and integrity. Molly wrote in a Water Mission blog post about the National Day of Prayer: "Without prayer, we wouldn't just be lost - we would be amiss. Our vision is to see all people have access to safe water and an opportunity to experience God's love. And our mission of ending the global water crisis - which affects 2.1 billion people - can seem insurmountable, but we face this work with the power of prayer." Molly will always be remembered as a woman of prayer, beginning each prayer with Come Lord Jesus Abba Father. She was someone who lived and led with guidance from the Lord. Her many accomplishments were only surpassed by her undeniably strong faith. Molly's life was an embodiment of the Great Commandments to love the Lord our God with all our heart, all our soul, all our mind, and all our strength and to love our neighbor as ourselves. In a letter to family and friends, her husband wrote, "Molly was a beautiful soul who lived a life full of purpose and calling, and her sudden departure has broken many hearts." While they grieve, Molly's family is comforted to know that a larger global family mourns with them and celebrates Molly's life, as she blessed so many around the world. The words of encouragement they have received serve as a reminder of how far-reaching Molly's impact was. The overwhelming outpouring of love and kindness has been a testament to her legacy: one that will touch many lives in the years to come. The family requests your continued support and prayers. Molly is survived by her husband of 49 years, George; daughter, Jennifer Greene Gardner (Stephen Daniel); son, George Chester Greene IV (Gina); nine grandchildren (in order of age): Madeline, John, George V, Miles, Thomas, Micah, Judah, Matthias, and James, all living in the Charleston area; and two sisters: Sara A. Feemster and Florence Ann Taylor (Ginger) both of Maitland, FL. Molly is with her late son, John Christian. They are together in God's glory. Memorial contributions can be made to Water Mission, P.O. Box 63320, Charlotte, NC 28263-3320. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting



Molly F. Greene Charleston - Molly Feemster Greene, 72, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of Dr. George Chester Greene, III, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. The family will receive friends on Sunday at J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at St. Philip's Church. Interment, Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Molly was born June 7, 1947, in Tupelo, Mississippi, daughter of the late John McGaughey Feemster and Saraellen "Sis" Lyons Feemster. Molly received a bachelor's degree in Spanish from Mississippi State College for Women. Mrs. Greene was the Co-founder, Chair, and Chief Stewardship Officer of Water Mission. Before which, she was President and Co-owner of General Engineering Laboratories (GEL), a full-service environmental company that she helped grow to become one of the largest privately held mixed waste environmental laboratories in the United States. George and Molly learned about the global water crisis in 1998, when Hurricane Mitch hit Honduras - it was the worst disaster in the recorded history of the country. When they heard about the devastation, George and Molly felt compelled to help. They responded by deploying water treatment systems that provided clean, safe water to survivors of the storm. The experience opened their eyes to the 2.1 billion people around the world that do not have access to safe water. In 2001, the Greenes sold GEL and founded Water Mission, a Christian engineering nonprofit ministry that designs, builds, and implements safe water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) solutions for people in rural communities and disaster areas. Since its inception, Water Mission has shared God's love in 55 countries, providing safe water to more than four million people. For their work, the Greenes were honored by Gov. Mark Sanford with the Order of the Palmetto, South Carolina's highest civilian award and by the board of directors of Rotary International and Rotary District 7770 with the Service Above Self Award. They were also the first Americans to be awarded SolarWorld's global science award, the Einstein Award. In addition, Molly was awarded the Rotary Club of Charleston Breakfast, International Service Award (2004-2005), The French Society's Humanita ti-Prix D'Honneur Award in 2005, the Charleston Federation of Women's Clubs' 2006 Woman of the Year Award, the 2007 American Water Works Association Award of Merit, and the Charleston Women in International Trade's 2010 Woman of the Year Award. Molly served on the board of directors for Trident United Way, South Carolina State Chamber of Commerce, and the Environmental Section of the American Council of Independent Laboratories as well as the board of visitors for the Medical University of South Carolina. She was also a member of the Alexis De Toqueville Society, the Rotary Club of Charleston Breakfast, and St. Philip's Church. Molly's love for people was felt both locally and worldwide - she made a personal impact on so many. Locally, she took time with countless people to assist with anything from career counseling to personal encouragement. Through her ministry at Water Mission, she touched millions of lives. Together with her husband, she led a worldwide staff of more than 350 people, individuals whom she loved, prayed with, and prayed for. Molly truly believed that her work with Water Mission was fulfilling a calling from God and was driven to do all things with love, excellence, and integrity. Molly wrote in a Water Mission blog post about the National Day of Prayer: "Without prayer, we wouldn't just be lost - we would be amiss. Our vision is to see all people have access to safe water and an opportunity to experience God's love. And our mission of ending the global water crisis - which affects 2.1 billion people - can seem insurmountable, but we face this work with the power of prayer." Molly will always be remembered as a woman of prayer, beginning each prayer with Come Lord Jesus Abba Father. She was someone who lived and led with guidance from the Lord. Her many accomplishments were only surpassed by her undeniably strong faith. Molly's life was an embodiment of the Great Commandments to love the Lord our God with all our heart, all our soul, all our mind, and all our strength and to love our neighbor as ourselves. In a letter to family and friends, her husband wrote, "Molly was a beautiful soul who lived a life full of purpose and calling, and her sudden departure has broken many hearts." While they grieve, Molly's family is comforted to know that a larger global family mourns with them and celebrates Molly's life, as she blessed so many around the world. The words of encouragement they have received serve as a reminder of how far-reaching Molly's impact was. The overwhelming outpouring of love and kindness has been a testament to her legacy: one that will touch many lives in the years to come. The family requests your continued support and prayers. Molly is survived by her husband of 49 years, George; daughter, Jennifer Greene Gardner (Stephen Daniel); son, George Chester Greene IV (Gina); nine grandchildren (in order of age): Madeline, John, George V, Miles, Thomas, Micah, Judah, Matthias, and James, all living in the Charleston area; and two sisters: Sara A. Feemster and Florence Ann Taylor (Ginger) both of Maitland, FL. Molly is with her late son, John Christian. They are together in God's glory. Memorial contributions can be made to Water Mission, P.O. Box 63320, Charlotte, NC 28263-3320. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting watermission.org/mollygreene . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close