Molly F. Greene (1947 - 2019)
  • "My heart and prayers go out to all of you. I pray for peace..."
    - Missy Champion
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
29401
(843)-723-2524
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Philip's Church
142 Church Street
Charleston, SC
Obituary
Molly F. Greene Charleston - Molly Feemster Greene, 72, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of Dr. George Chester Greene, III, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. The family will receive friends on Sunday at J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at St. Philip's Church. Interment, Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions can be made to Water Mission, P.O. Box 63320, Charlotte, NC 28263-3320. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting watermission.org/mollygreene. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 28, 2019
