Molly Kate Sumerlin Johnson TIFTON, GA - Molly Kate Summerlin Johnson, 93, of Tifton, Georgia, passed away peacefully at Roper Hospital in Charleston, South Carolina on March 7, 2020. She is preceded in death by Melvin L. Johnson, husband, of Tifton, Georgia. She was born in Crenshaw County, Alabama on June 26, 1926 to William Cleveland and Talma Corine Summerlin. Molly is survived by three daughters, Cynthia Coleman, Marilyn Weathington and Rhonda Johnson Breeland, six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She was a member of the order of Eastern Star, holding the post of "Star Point" for three years. Molly and her husband Melvin moved to Tifton, Georgia in 1969 and she lived there until 2014 until she relocated to Charleston, South Carolina. Professionally, Molly was the store manager of the Children's Division, Mitchum's Youth Center for nine years. She and Melvin were active members of Springhill Country Club and were members of Northside Baptist Church, later transferring to First Baptist Church of Tifton, Georgia. She and her husband enjoyed travelling to countries including France, Spain, Italy, England, Canada and numerous locations in the United States. Molly was an avid gardener, best known for her love of flowers and received "Yard of the Month" award on several occasions. She took joy and pleasure from her yard, her flowers, her dog Susie and she loved to dance. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Bowen Donaldson Home for Funerals with visitation Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Graveside services are open to friends and family at noon Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Tifton, Georgia. Officiating will be the Reverend Lonnie Lacy. A memorial has been established in Molly Johnson's name. Contributions can be made to the Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation, P. O. Box 747, Tifton, Georgia 31793.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 13, 2020