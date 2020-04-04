|
Molly Van Hilton Woodberry ST. GEORGE, SC - Molly Van Hilton Woodberry, 85, of St. George, entered eternal rest on Friday, April 3, 2020 at The Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg. Graveside funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday at St. George Memorial Gardens with Rev. Duane Woosley officiating. Molly Van was born on August 11, 1934 in Dorchester, a daughter of the late Haskell Noel, Hilton Sr. and Jane Elizabeth Stephens Hilton. She was a retired employee of Conoflow and a member of St. Matthews Baptist Church. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Roger Hartzog and siblings, Roy Hilton, Richard (Dick) Hilton, Edward Hilton, Haskell Hilton, Jr. and Martha Stillinger. Surviving are her daughters, Van W. Hartzog, St. George and Anne (Jackie) Herndon, Reevesville; grandchildren, Shannon H. (Chuck) Kirtley, Summerville and Elizabeth H. (Chad) Andrews, Sumter; great-grandchildren, John Edward Harmon, Olivia Grace Kirtley, Caroline Virginia Andrews and Anne Sullivan Andrews; and, sisters-in-law, Mary B. Hilton and Mildred Gruber. Her family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Magnolia's of Santee for the excellent care they gave Molly Van. Memorials may be made to St. Matthews Baptist Church, 2593 Wire Road, St. George, SC 29477. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 5, 2020