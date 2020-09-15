Monica G. Mayes SUMMERVILLE - Monica G. Mayes, 87 of Summerville, wife of the late James "Jim" Mayes entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the residence of her daughter, Fiona Patoux. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 9 AM at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 11001 Dorchester Road, Summerville. Monica was born on December 15, 1932 in London, England to the late Patrick Joseph Gallagher and Eleanor Frances Gallagher. She worked for many years as a Dietician, loved volunteering in her community and was an avid bridge player. She will be remembered as a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. She is survived by Fiona Patoux of Newport News, VA, Brian Mayes (Irene) of Orange Park, FL, Kevin Mayes of St. Johns, FL and Christine Mayes (Mitchell) of Summerville, SC; 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and brother Patrick Gallagher of Sutton, Ireland. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverside Hospice, 856 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA 23606 or an agency of your choice. Condolences can be sent to fefe136@verizon.net. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
