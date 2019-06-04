Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Services
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
3374 Mayban Hwy
Johns Island, SC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
3374 Mayban Hwy
Johns Island, SC
View Map
Monika Victor Coker Obituary
Monika Victor Coker Johns Island - Monika Victor Coker, 78, of Johns Island, South Carolina, widow of William "Bill" Coker entered into eternal rest Monday, June 3, 2019. Her Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Faith Lutheran Church, 3374 Maybank Hwy, Johns Island at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL. Monika was born May 7, 1941 in Berlin, Germany, daughter of the late Werner Victor and Margaret Victor. She was a faithful member of Faith Lutheran Church and a member of the Bridge Club of Charleston where she achieved the highest honor. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Coker Loy (Mark) of Johns Island, SC; two grandchildren, Caroline Guthrie (Angus), John Matthew Loy, Jr. and two great-grandchildren, Dottie and Penny. Small arrangements will be accepted, or a donation is encouraged in her name to Faith Lutheran Church, 3374 Maybank Hwy, Johns Island, SC 29455 and/or Coastal Center Parents Guardian Association ( Coastal Center PGA), 9995 Miles Jamison Rd, Ladson, SC 29456. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 5, 2019
