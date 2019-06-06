|
Monika Victor Coker Johns Island - The Memorial Service for Monika Victor Coker will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Faith Lutheran Church, 3374 Maybank Hwy, Johns Island at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL. Small arrangements will be accepted, or a donation is encouraged in her name to Faith Lutheran Church, 3374 Maybank Hwy, Johns Island, SC 29455 and/or Coastal Center Parents Guardian Association (Coastal Center PGA), 9995 Miles Jamison Rd, Ladson, SC 29456.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 7, 2019