Monte Beaudway
1952 - 2020
Monte Beaudway Johns Island - Monte Christopher Beaudway, 68, of Seabrook Island, SC, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, November 14, 2020. His Celebration of Life service may be viewed online at 3:00 pm on Monday, November 30, 2020 by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Monte led a full and charmed life. He spent his childhood summers on Diamond Lake in Michigan riding in boats and chasing girls. He graduated from John Adams High School in South Bend, Indiana in 1970. Following high school, he went to work at his father's hardware store. After a short stint at the hardware store, he graduated to his father's business, Industrial Metal Fab. With his brother, Mark, Monte grew the business into a successful steel fabricating operation. In 2019, Monte retired and was so proud that his nephew, Kyle, would be the third generation of Beaudways to manage Industrial Metal Fab. Monte loved golf. He was a longtime member of South Bend Country Club, where he formed lifetime friendships. Monte relished nothing more than an early morning golf game, a good cigar and sharing his colorful language with other members after an errant shot. Monte and Nancy reveled in their 15 years on Seabrook Island, SC, where he could indulge his trademarks of golf and forming lasting friendships. Monte was a dog lover especially his PBGV Augie. Monte, Nancy and Augie took long walks on the beach, where he also made wonderful friends, both with other dogs and their owners. Monte is survived by his wife, of 38 years, Nancy; a brother, Mark (Cindy) of Granger, IN; his nephews, Miles, Kyle, Matt and a niece, Ally. In addition are a brother-in-law, Jim (Jill) Flodin and nephews, Ryan and Drew. Monte was preceded in death by his brother, Mike Beaudway, and his nephew, Jack Beaudway. Monte is also survived by the daughters he never had but loved; Christine, Amy, Kelly, Caycee, Cidney, Kaley, Jenner and Hannah. Memorial contributions can be made to Canine Companions for Independence at www.cci.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
November 21, 2020
Oh Nancy - we're so very sorry about the loss of Monte. He had many gifts, especially making others feel important and special. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. May friends and memories bring you strength.
Lori and Joe
Lori Lupresto
November 21, 2020
Monte was bigger than life! In the late 60's/70's we often hung out with this great person
Condolences Nancy, I can't imagine your grief. I pray for good memories.
Linda Jones Hardman
Friend
November 20, 2020
Nancy- very sorry to hear of Monte. May your memories bring you some comfort. He was a classic. Will remember golf games and cocktails and lots of laughs. May he rest in peace.
John Laird
Friend
November 20, 2020
I first met Monte because my sister Cyndee Molenda was dating Mark, Monte's brother. Not long after, Monte and I went steady when I was in junior high. I will always remember his smile and easy going way.
I was sorry to hear of his passing and I know he will be missed, My condolences to his family and close friends, as this is a most difficult time.
Sincerely, Katherine Molenda Hale
Katherine Molenda HALE HALE
Friend
November 20, 2020
Nancy,

I am so sorry for your loss. It has really been a rough year for our work family. Know that my prayers are with you and your extended family. Keep safe and remember we all love you.

Mike
Michael Newberg
Family Friend
November 20, 2020
Nancy,

I am so sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this time.
Connie Winters
November 20, 2020
Nancy I find it almost impossible to put into words the loss of Monte. My sincere condolences to you . For 66 years I had Monte in my life . I will always love Monte! R.I.P. Monte
Jeff Joers
Friend
November 20, 2020
Nancy, I am so saddened to learn of Monte's passing. My love and prayers are with you, my friend. I know I speak for our whole G3 family when I say that we care deeply and we are here for you.
Angie Rondinelli
Friend
November 20, 2020
Nancy,
We are so sorry... We want you to know you will be in our thoughts and prayers...

I think all that knew Monte would say he always brought a smile to everything he did and his passion for having fun. I first met Monte at Cammie Mahanks during high school...he has been the same Monte all these years...what you saw or heard was what you got! How lucky so many of us had a chance to know him. A heart of kindness that touched so many.

Fred had the SBC "golf", fun memories with Monte with Stymie, Goose and Duck....Monte was always the one that kept the party going.

Cherish the memories and may they bring you comfort during the days ahead.
Thoughts and prayers dear!
Victoria & Fred
Victoria &Fred Maione
Friend
November 20, 2020
Nancy,

Keri and I are so profoundly sorry for your loss. Monte was such a lifeforce and someone who could instantly fill a room with his energy.

I still remember the very first day that he and I met, Monte was walking up from the beach wearing a pair of Ferragamo loafers and I recall thinking...I like this guys sense of style.

We will remember Monte in so many ways...his zest for life, passon for golf, wonderful and animated stories, and his love for you and Augie.

For Monte, when it came to the game of golf which he loved so much, his birdies may have been few and far between, but when it comes to his life and the legacy he leaves behind, he eagled out to be sure.
Mark and Keri Norato
Friend
November 20, 2020
Monty was a true friend of everyone he met and will be missed by everyone.
Duke Downey
Friend
November 20, 2020
Nancy and Mark - The Bush and Beaudway families have been linked for over 80 years and Monte's passing was another devastating loss. He was an original that will never be replaced. Praying for you and the whole family.
John Bush
John Bush
Family Friend
November 20, 2020
Nancy, we are so shocked and saddened and sorry to hear about Monte. We loved Monte and his wonderful outgoing personality. You were both one of our favorite customers and you will be remembered at Timberline forever as a great couple that everyone loved to wait on. We will miss him dearly.
Pattie Kanwischer
Friend
November 20, 2020
Dear Nancy:
So sorry for your loss. Monte was one of a kind with his smile, quick wit and big heart. He will be sorely missed...
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and his family...
Love, Buzz and Linda
Linda Rasmussen
Friend
November 20, 2020
So sorry for you loss Nancy. You couldn't help but love Monte. He was such a big personality and always got a room laughing when he walked in. We were so glad to be part of your introduction to Maysville, your vacation spot. Sir Lunch-a-lot will be missed. Thoughts and prayers.
Ox and Beth
Mike and Beth Tierney
Friend
November 20, 2020
Monte was definitely someone you never forget. Can't believe he is gone. Nancy, I am so very sorry for your loss. My thoughts are with you.
Barbara Hinds-Nelson
Friend
November 20, 2020
So many great times from grade school thru college. The special times when we laughed so hard we cried and there were many. It was fun sharing some of those memories last time we got together .
So sorry Nancy for your loss. May The Peace of the Lord be with you.
Bob Berryman
Friend
November 20, 2020
Dear Nancy,

Our thoughts and prayers are with you. You have our deepest sympathy. One of my best friends of Edison Elementary and Adams High School. We had a lot of fun together in the early years, I could write a book. So sorry, we’re still in shock. He will be missed by many.

With Love Al and Marcy
Al and Marcy Mangus
Friend
November 19, 2020
So many great memories of Diamond Lake with you and Monte. Boating, sitting at the end of our docks, dancing, dinners and even a little drinking now and then. Monte was one of a kind. Our thoughts and prayers are with you Nancy at this difficult time.
Stephen & Sue Studer
Friend
November 19, 2020
Dear Nancy, we are so, so sorry to hear about Monte's passing. He was a real treasure and loved beyond measure. Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you as begin this journey of grief. Hugs sweetheart, Robin and Jim
Robin and Jim Aranowski
Friend
November 19, 2020
Monte was my favorite phone call. We talked almost every day. I represented aTC Industries and Monte referred to it as Totally Confused Industries. He was a great guy and fun to be around. He passed doing one of his passions. May he Rest In Peace.
Bob Cunningham
November 19, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you Nancy.... we are mourning the loss of a great friend and great memories❤❤❤❤❤❤
Judith Cohen
Friend
November 19, 2020
Nancy, we are so very sorry to hear about your Monte. Prayers said for you.
Stacy & Jim Downing
November 19, 2020
So sorry to hear this about my childhood friend
Nancy Coleman
November 19, 2020
Prayers and fond memories, I do remember so words after a bad shot..
Hal Willis
Friend
November 19, 2020
Monte & Jay
Rest In Peace my friend, you were indeed one of a kind

Beav
Bruce Cohen
Friend
November 19, 2020
Too many memories, that can't be posted.
Kris Weger
Friend
November 19, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Dianne and Mike Kelbel
Friend
