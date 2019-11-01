Monty Cothern DuBose CHARLESTON - Monty Cothern DuBose was born on August 20 1938 and he entered eternal rest on October 30 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Monty was born and raised in Columbia, South Carolina. He married Frances London DuBose in 1960 and moved to Charleston, South Carolina in 1961. Monty was a retired diesel engineer. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His biggest accomplishment was his four children, whom he loved dearly. He was so very proud of each one of his grandchildren and his only great-grandchild, they each gave him great joy. Monty is survived by his wife Frances L. DuBose, his four children, John DuBose, Stephanie DuBose, Ginger Evans and Monty DuBose all of Charleston, SC; nine grandchildren, Jonathan DuBose, Benjamin DuBose, Henry DuBose, George McCrary, Jennifer McCrary, Jesse McCrary, Paris Evans, Marlowe Evans, Damian Evans and great-grandchild, Gracie McCrary. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to , 508 Hampton Street, SU 200, Columbia, SC, 29201. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 2, 2019