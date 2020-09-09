1/1
Montye DuBose
1938 - 2020
Montye DuBose CHARLESTON - Montye Jean McKenzie DuBose, 81, affectionately known by everybody, entered into eternal rest Monday, September 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family in her home in Ehrhardt, SC. A private service will be held in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Interment will follow at Riverview Memorial Park. Montye was born September 20, 1938 in Bamberg County, daughter of the late James Monroe McKenzie, Sr. and Inez Priester McKenzie. She was a 1956 graduate of Ehrhardt High School and attended Farrah's Beauty School. Montye attended the College of Charleston to study computer technology. Her business interests were varied and included working at Belk in Columbia, SC, owning and operating a small business at the Market Street Shops in Charleston, SC and a pay telephone business, The 3MM Telephone Company. In 1975, Montye entered politics as a Republican candidate for the House of Representatives in Charleston County. She also served on the South Carolina Commission for the Blind. Montye retired from the Social Security Administration in the early '80s. She was a member of the French Huguenot Church. Montye is survived by her sisters, Mrs. Jackie Hiers and Mrs. Barbara Hiers of Ehrhardt, SC and a brother, James McKenzie (Marie) of Lexington, SC. She was preceded in death by her husband, V. Ronald DuBose, Jr., her daughter, Sherryl Bolt and her sisters, Sara Louise Caldwell and Jenny L. Thomas. Memorials may be made to South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind, 355 Cedar Springs Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29302. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
Interment
Riverview Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
