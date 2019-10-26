Moody R. Caddin Johns Island - Moody R. Caddin, 85, of Johns Island, South Carolina, husband of Evelyn Risher Caddin entered into eternal rest Friday, October 25, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Moody was born December 2, 1933 in Colleton County, South Carolina, son of the late Johnnie William Caddin and Lila Stanfield Caddin. He served in the South Carolina National Guard and U.S. Army. Moody retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard as a reactor plant general foreman. He was a member of Sauldam Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Caddin, son, Stephen Michael Caddin, daughter, Lori Diane Caddin all of Johns Island, SC; brother, Paul L. Caddin of Ridgeville, SC; three sisters, Mildred Bazzle (Herbert) of Johns Island, SC, Grace Cooper (Richard) of Charleston, SC and Dottie Mizzell of Knightsville, SC. He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Jo Ann Caddin, May Finch, brother, Johnnie W. Caddin, sister-in-law, Bonnie Caddin and brother-in-law, Vertis Mizzell. The family wishes to thank Amedisys Hospice and Life Care Center of Charleston for their special care over the last several months. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Sauldam Baptist Church, C/O White Church Cemetery Fund, 5945 County Line Road, Ravenel, SC 29420 or to a . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 27, 2019