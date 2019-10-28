Moody R. Caddin (1933 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Aunt Evelyn praying for peace and comfort"
    - Tammy Boschert
  • "Aunt Evelyn and family, My family and I are sending love..."
  • "Sending love and prayers Aunt Evelyn. Uncle Moody is..."
    - Jo Mosser. (Nelson)
  • "Our thoughts and prayers go out to you Aunt Evelyn, Micheal..."
    - Sandy Mizzell
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
29414
(843)-763-7664
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Moody R. Caddin Johns Island - The Funeral Service for Moody R. Caddin will be held Wednesday, October 30, , in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Sauldam Baptist Church, C/O White Church Cemetery Fund, 5945 County Line Road, Ravenel, SC 29420 or to a . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 29, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Charleston, SC   (843) 763-7664
funeral home direction icon
Donations