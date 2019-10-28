Moody R. Caddin Johns Island - The Funeral Service for Moody R. Caddin will be held Wednesday, October 30, , in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Sauldam Baptist Church, C/O White Church Cemetery Fund, 5945 County Line Road, Ravenel, SC 29420 or to a . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 29, 2019