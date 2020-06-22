Morton Hankin Mt. Pleasant - Morton Hankin, 87, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Barbara Fein Hankin, entered into eternal rest Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home. Services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Mort was born August 6, 1932, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, son of the late Jacob Hankin and Rose Gusst Hankin. He was a member of Central High School of Philadelphia, Class #194, lettering in track, specializing in shot put, graduating in 1950 with a Bachelor of Arts. He attended Temple University in Philadelphia where he was a member of the Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in 1954. He was drafted into the US Army during the Korean War and served at Fort Bliss in El Paso, TX, where he was an instructor and earned the rank of Specialist 4th Class. Following his honorable discharge, he began a very long and successful career with the United States Postal Service and retired as an Assistant Regional Postmaster General in 1987. Mort was a creative thinker, fascinated with many things and decided, in his 40's, to earn a private pilot's license. For many years he enjoyed flying for fun with his family and friends. After retiring, he and Barb moved from Gladwyne, PA, to Kiawah Island, SC. They spent the next few years together, happily walking on the beach and volunteering at Haut Gap School working to teach English as a second language to the Spanish speaking children of migrant workers on Johns Island. It was during those walks he came up with the idea to start a business helping people sell on consignment, the fine jewelry they own but, no longer enjoy or wear. In May of 1990 he along with his daughter, Ellen, opened Joint Venture Estate Jewelers on King Street in Charleston. Although the time he spent in the store had diminished in the past few years, he remained happily involved with the business. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barb, their three children, Lee Alan Hankin, and his wife, Donna Jenkins Hankin, of Cary, NC; Mitchell Scott Hankin of Savannah, GA; Ellen Hankin Rickenbaker and her husband, Bradford Joseph Rickenbaker, of Mount Pleasant, SC; his granddaughters, Jennifer Erin Hankin and Karly Danielle Hankin of Cary, NC; grandsons, Braxton Louis Rickenbaker and Grainger Hankin Rickenbaker of Mt. Pleasant, SC, to whom he was lovingly called, "Poppi"; his sister, Sandi Hankin Lerner, of Southampton, PA; brother, Marshall Hankin of Be'er Sheva, Israel; as well as nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. He will be fondly remembered by his family, friends, his children's friends and grandchildren's friends as a kind man with a warm smile, a twinkle in his eye, a goofy joke and a well tied bow tie around his neck. Memorials may be made to in his memory to MUSC Cardiology Research and Education, C/O MUSC Foundation, 18 Bee Street, MSC Code 450, Charleston, SC 29425 //www.musc.edu/foundation. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.