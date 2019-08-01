MSGT. Alfred T. "Bubba" Richardson MT. PLEASANT - MSGT. Alfred T. "Bubba" Richardson, Mount Pleasant, SC entered into eternal rest on Monday July 30, 2019. Mr. Richardson was born on February 17, 1938 to the late Mr. Alfred A. and late Mrs. Lena Richardson. Mr. Richardson was the devoted and beloved husband of Melba Washington Richardson. In addition to his loving wife of 59 years, Mr. Richardson is survived by his daughters, Ms. Carol A. Richardson, Dr. Angela F. Richardson, Mrs. Micah D. (David) Behrens, SGM Michelle J. Richardson, and Ms. Keisha M. Williams; siblings, Mrs. Albertha Sinkler, Mrs. Verdell A. German and Mrs. Barbara Singleton, and 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Ms. Norma L. Richardson, granddaughter, Ashlee M. Williams and two sisters, Mrs. Ida Mae Johnson and Annie R. Deas. Mr. Richardson was a 1956 graduate of Laing High School and served in the United States Air Force for 26 years; after his retirement on May 29, 1982, Mr. Richardson worked for Charleston County Schools and the Mount Pleasant Police Department. He was a lifelong member of Friendship A.M.E. Church, Member of Pisgah Lodge #169 and the Benevolent Brotherhood. Funeral notice later. Messages of condolences maybe sent to www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 2, 2019