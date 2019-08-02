MSGT. Alfred T. Richardson MT. PLEASANT - The family and friends of MSGT. Alfred T. Richardson, those of his wife Melba Washington Richardson, children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews are invited to attend his funeral service on (today) Saturday August 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Friendship A.M.E. Church 204 Royal Ave Mount Pleasant, SC., burial Oceanview Cemetery. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.iohnsonhallsfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 3, 2019