J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
Interment
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens
1308 Mathis Ferry Road
Mt. Pleasant, SC
MSgt. William Carl Lauder (USAR, Ret.) Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of MSgt. William "Bill" Carl Lauder (USAR, Ret.) are invited to attend his funeral service on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. The family will receive friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 109 Bee Street, Charleston, SC, 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 14, 2020
