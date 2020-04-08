|
|
MSgt. William R. Lay, Jr. (USAF, Ret.) Mt. Pleasant - MSgt. William R. Lay, Jr., (USAF, Ret.), 98, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of the late Emmie McClary Lay, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, April 7, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. William was born August 18, 1921, in Charlotte, North Carolina, son of the late William Roy Lay and the late Alma McQuay Lay. He was a retired MSgt. from the United States Air Force and a member of Hibben United Methodist Church. He is survived by a daughter, Julie de Brux (Joe) of Isle of Palms, SC; four grandchildren, Dr. Joseph Cart de Brux, Jr. (Kirsten) of Greenville, SC, Natalie de Brux Collar (Paul) of Athens, GA, Caroline Strelewicz Groby and Thomas Strelewicz, both of CA and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Catherine L. Strelewicz. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hibben United Methodist Church, 690 Coleman Boulevard, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 9, 2020