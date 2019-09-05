Mu' Min Abdullah

Obituary
Mu' Min Abdullah Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Mu'Min "Joseph" Abdullah are invited to attend his Funeral Services on Saturday, September 7, 2019, 1:00 PM in Pasley's Mortuary Chapel, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. Rev. Dr. Mary L. Jordan., Eulogist and Elder Daniel B. Green, Officiating. Interment will follow in Hillsboro-Brown Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday from 6pm-8pm at the mortuary. Mr. Abdullah leaves to cherish his memories, his siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 6, 2019
