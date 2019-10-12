Guest Book View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel 1494 Mathis Ferry Road Mount Pleasant , SC 29464 (843)-881-9293 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel 1494 Mathis Ferry Road Mt. Pleasant , SC View Map Service 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel 1494 Mathis Ferry Road Mount Pleasant , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Muriel Metts Mt. Pleasant - Muriel Metts passed away peacefully at home on September 28, 2019. She was born and raised in Live Oak, Florida and lived for the last 40 years in Mount Pleasant, SC. Before Mount Pleasant, Muriel called Stafford, Virginia her home with her husband and 5 children. Muriel was always the life of the party and she obtained her silver life master in bridge and was a successful businesswoman. She lived a passionate life, traveled the world, hosted many great parties, enjoyed the game of golf and lived life to the fullest. Muriel loved the beach and good food, cold cocktails and music. Her many friends and her family knew her bright smile and fashion-able flair. She will be missed at the bridge table by all she competed with and her tenants that were more like family. She will be missed by her children, Kathy Metts, Terry Metts (Karl), Keith Metts, Vicky Metts (Chuck) as well as her grandsons, Jason Metts and Alex Miller. She is survived by 3 great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Eliza and Ethan, Niece, Linda Page, Nephew, Mike Page (Crystal) and several grandnieces and nephews. Her ex-husband Ralph Metts is also surviving. She was preceded in death by her mother, Verdie Richardson, sisters, Maxine Page and Helen Berry, Brother, Carlton Richardson, son, Ronnie Metts and grandson, Willie Conner and nephew, Tony Page. Her service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends at the Mount Pleasant Chapel from 1:00 pm until time of the service. Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to the ALS Association of South Carolina, P.O. Box 280, Charleston, SC 29402. Her life was lived like one of her favorite songs "I've loved, I've laughed and cried. I've had my fill, my share of losing and now, as tears subside, I find it all so amusing. To think I did all that and may I say-not in a shy way, I did it my way." A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at



Muriel Metts Mt. Pleasant - Muriel Metts passed away peacefully at home on September 28, 2019. She was born and raised in Live Oak, Florida and lived for the last 40 years in Mount Pleasant, SC. Before Mount Pleasant, Muriel called Stafford, Virginia her home with her husband and 5 children. Muriel was always the life of the party and she obtained her silver life master in bridge and was a successful businesswoman. She lived a passionate life, traveled the world, hosted many great parties, enjoyed the game of golf and lived life to the fullest. Muriel loved the beach and good food, cold cocktails and music. Her many friends and her family knew her bright smile and fashion-able flair. She will be missed at the bridge table by all she competed with and her tenants that were more like family. She will be missed by her children, Kathy Metts, Terry Metts (Karl), Keith Metts, Vicky Metts (Chuck) as well as her grandsons, Jason Metts and Alex Miller. She is survived by 3 great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Eliza and Ethan, Niece, Linda Page, Nephew, Mike Page (Crystal) and several grandnieces and nephews. Her ex-husband Ralph Metts is also surviving. She was preceded in death by her mother, Verdie Richardson, sisters, Maxine Page and Helen Berry, Brother, Carlton Richardson, son, Ronnie Metts and grandson, Willie Conner and nephew, Tony Page. Her service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends at the Mount Pleasant Chapel from 1:00 pm until time of the service. Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to the ALS Association of South Carolina, P.O. Box 280, Charleston, SC 29402. Her life was lived like one of her favorite songs "I've loved, I've laughed and cried. I've had my fill, my share of losing and now, as tears subside, I find it all so amusing. To think I did all that and may I say-not in a shy way, I did it my way." A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close