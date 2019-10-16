Muriel Metts (1934 - 2019)
  • "The last time I saw Muriel was August 2107 when she, Terry..."
    - Linda Lavender
  • "Muriel lived her life to the fullest and excelled in almost..."
    - Linda Page
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
29464
(843)-881-9293
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mt. Pleasant, SC
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
Obituary
Muriel Metts Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Muriel Metts are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Friday, October 18, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends at the Mount Pleasant Chapel from 1:00 pm until time of the service. Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to the ALS Association of South Carolina, P.O. Box 280, Charleston, SC 29402. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 17, 2019
