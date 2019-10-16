Muriel Metts Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Muriel Metts are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Friday, October 18, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends at the Mount Pleasant Chapel from 1:00 pm until time of the service. Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to the ALS Association of South Carolina, P.O. Box 280, Charleston, SC 29402. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 17, 2019