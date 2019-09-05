Myra Davis N. Charleston - The family of Ms. Myra Davis announces her celebration of life services which will be held on Saturday September 7, 2019 at 1:00PM at Morris Brown A.M.E. Church 13 Morris Street Charleston SC. Ms. Davis was preceded in death by her parents Mr. Thaddeus Israel Scott and Mrs. Ernestine Scott, and sister Ms. Sandra Owens she is survived by her children Mrs. Ameerah Fulmore (Shawn) Mr. Benjamin (BJ), Mr. Anthony, Jr. and Mrs. Priscilla Collins (Keith) grandchildren Jonnay Anthony, Johnny Anthony, Jaeshawn Anthony, Josian Collins, Jonanna Collins, and Carter Anthony, siblings Mr. John E. Scott, Mr. William A. Scott, Ms. Andrella Washington, Mrs. Lavakia Brown (Allen), Mr. Thaddeus Scott, Jr., Mrs. Valdrena Brown-Singleton (George), Ms. Sabena Scott and Mr. Turnan Scott and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Ms. Davis will be at Dickerson Mortuary from 5:00PM-8:00PM where the family will be receiving friends from 7:00-8:00 PM. Burial for Ms. Davis will be held on TUESDAY September 10,2019 12 NOON Johnson Cemetery in North Charleston. Condolences can be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net "Myra" is resting peacefully in the comfort and care of DICKERSON MORTUARY,LLC 4700 Rivers Avenue North Charleston SC 29405 Phone: 843 -718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 6, 2019