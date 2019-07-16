Myra Jean Spears Summerville - Myra Jean Spears, 71, of Summerville, wife of Thomas N. Spears, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Trident Medical Center. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Friday, July 19, 2019, at 10 o'clock at Miles Road Baptist Church, 816 Miles Road, Summerville, SC 29483. Burial will be Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 10 o'clock at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery, 124 Mt. Pleasant Church Rd., Pineview, GA 31071. Flowers will be accepted. Myra was born on January 5, 1948, in Barbourville, KY, daughter of the late Thomas Murphy and the late Roberta Walters. Myra was a very devout Christian woman. She loved the Lord and read her Bible every day. She has in the past when health allowed sang in the choir, taught children's Sunday school class and worked in the nursery. Myra loved the Lord. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She also loved her pastor and her church (Miles Road Baptist). She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Tommy Spears; a son, Michael (Catherine) Spears; grandchildren, Jonny (Jasmine) Spears, Daniel Spears, Benjamin Spears, Nathaniel Spears, Lydia Spears; and one great-grandson, Jonah Spears. She is also survived by a brother, Leroy Murphy, and a sister, Billie Caldwell. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her daughter, Deanna Lynn Spears, and her sister, Martha Coleman. She is going to be missed by all. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483, (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 17, 2019