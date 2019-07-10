Myrtis Delane Chinners Smith Summerville - Myrtis Delane Chinners Smith, 93, of Summerville, wife of the late Homer W. Smith, passed away on July 9, 2019 at White Oak Manor. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 12 o'clock at New Hope Methodist Church Cemetery, 1253 Jedburg Road, Summerville, SC 29486. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Hope Methodist Church, 1253 Jedburg Road, Summerville, SC 29486. Myrtis was born on September 28, 1925 in Berkeley County, SC, daughter of the late Luthan J. and Clara Boykin Chinners. She was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church. Survivors include: two sons: Randall W. Smith (Nancy) of Summerville and Johnny M. Smith (Marie) of Summerville; four grandchildren: Randy (Cheryl), DeeAnn (Kenny), Natalie (Shane), and Traci (Brandon); six great-grandchildren: Justin, Amelia, Chandler, Taylor, Madison, Anna, and Sullivan; one sister: Jean Alexander of Summerville. In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by: two sons; two sisters; and four brothers. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 11, 2019