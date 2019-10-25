Myrtle Irene Thompkins Wiggins Charleston - Myrtle Irene ThompkinsWiggins, 80, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Ronald Isaac Wiggins passed away surrounded by her loved ones at The Life Care Center of Charleston, on Friday, October 25, 2019. The family will receive friends Sunday, October 27, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held at Big Oaks Church of God, Baxley, GA on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends in the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Appling Memorial Gardens, Baxley, GA. Myrtle was born April 8, 1939 in Baxley, Georgia, daughter of the late J.F. Thompkins and Vega B. Thompkins of Baxley Georgia. She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald I. Wiggins, US Navy, (Ret.). She worked for Charleston County School District for 28 years, retiring from Fort Johnson Middle School. She is survived by her two sons, Ronald I. Wiggins, Jr. (Sonja) and Kenneth C. Wiggins; three grandchildren, Brittany W. Hodge (Mark), Lori N. Wiggins and Kenneth C. Wiggins, II (Elizabeth) and four great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 26, 2019