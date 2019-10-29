Myrtle Still Morris BARNWELL, SC - Myrtle Still Morris 85 entered into heaven on Monday, October 28, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Myrtle was born in Barnwell County on May 30, 1934. She was a daughter of the late Hallie and Alice Black Still. She was a LPN having retired from Roper Hospital in Charleston SC. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and a loving mother and sister. She was a former residence of Charleston SC. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 3 pm at Friendship Baptist Church with Rev. Farrell Ray and Rev. Kyle Hardin officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening at Mole Funeral Home from 6-8pm. Survivors include a son Walter Green Morris of Barnwell SC,; sister, Lorraine Still Gatlin of Barnwell SC; nephew, Thomas H.( Debbie) Still II of Barnwell SC. She was predeceased by her loving husband George Green Morris, daughter, Dianne Elizabeth Morris, brother, Thomas H. Still; nephews, Tony C. Gatlin and Johnny D. Gatlin. Please sign our online register at molefh.com. Mole Funeral Home 803-259-3166. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 30, 2019