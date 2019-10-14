In Loving Memory Of Nakeshea "Greedy" Bennett Oct. 15, 1991 ~ Dec. 10, 2010 "Happy Birthday" Nakeshea! Today we would've celebrated your 28th birthday. God chose you for his flower garden, and yet we miss you so, He only picks the best; of course, we never wanted you to go. Our loss for you can never be measured, but we thank God for loaning us such a beautiful treasure. You were Nice, Always Willing, Kindhearted, Ever giving, so Beautiful, Heaven Sent, Energetic, Always Can Eat. That spelled our NakeShea! You'll never be forgotten. Sadly missed by Mom, Dad, Grandparents, Siblings, Uncles, Aunts, Cousins, and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 15, 2019