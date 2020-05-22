Nakleh "Nick" Shihadeh Bir Charleston - Nakleh "Nick" Shihadeh Bir, 79, of Charleston, SC entered into eternal rest on May 20, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved owner of GNS Deli & Grocery in Charleston, SC. Please help us keep his memory alive by sharing your stories with us and your expressions of sympathy which may be viewed or submitted online at www.McAlister-Smith.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
