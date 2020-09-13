1/1
Nan Bates
1935 - 2020
Nan Bates Summerville - Nan B. Bates, 84, widow of Johnnie F. Bates, Sr., passed away at home after a long illness on September 12, 2020. A private memorial service will be held at J. Henry Stuhr, Northwoods Chapel. Nan was the former owner and operator of Bates Answering Service for many years. She was a devout Christian and long-time member of the Bethel United Methodist Church in Charleston, SC. Later in life, Nan resided in Summerville, SC. She loved to travel and made many friends on her trips, but she was also happy to return home to family. Nan is survived by her daughter, Brenda Bates Bazemore of Savannah, GA; sons, Johnnie F. Bates, Jr. of Jedburg, SC and Michael K. Bates of Summerville, SC; three grandsons: Jonathan E. Bazemore (Cynthia) of Guyton, GA, Brandon E. Bazemore (Michele) of Rincon, GA, Alan F. Bates (Jennifer) of Summerville, SC; and five great-granddaughters: Sydney E. Bazemore, Anna G. Bazemore, Peyton R. Bazemore, Katie Bazemore, and Carlie Bazemore all of Savannah, GA. Nan was the matriarch of the Bates family and was greatly loved. She will be sorely missed. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P. O. Box 96011, Washington, DC, 20090. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 572.2339
