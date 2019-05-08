Nancee Berman Rubin Savannah, GA - Nancee Berman Rubin,79 of Savannah, Georgia passed May 7, 2019 to be with her best friend and husband Alan. Her funeral service will be held at the graveside Friday, May 10 2019 in Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Cemetery, Huguenin Avenue at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel. Born October 1, 1939 in Flint, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. Harry Berman. Nancee earned her Master's Degree at the University of Michigan in English. Upon visiting a childhood acquaintance in Charleston, she was introduced to Alan Rubin, 6 weeks later they married, and spent their lives together for almost 58 years. She began her career as "Miss Nancy" on the local TV show "Romper Room". For many decades Nancee was responsible for dressing the most elegant women in the South. She served as the President of Haddash as this suited her compassionate and philanthropic heart, and a long time member of KKBE Synagogue. Nancee retired with a passion for books and reading. Along with her enthusiasm for literature, she also enjoyed painting beautiful aspects of nature. First and foremost Nancee was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She especially loved her role as "Nen". Nancee is survived by her two children: Eric S. Rubin (Lori) of Charleston, SC and Julie Rubin of Savannah, GA; brother, Robert Berman (Kathy) of Charleston, SC; three grandchildren: Lauren Evan, Zachary Mills and Casey Leigh; and two nephews: Roger and Ross Berman. She was predeceased by her brother, David Berman. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Avenue, Suite 510, New York, NY 10017 or the . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary