Nancee Berman Rubin Savannah, GA - The funeral service for Nancee Berman Rubin will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 graveside in Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Cemetery, Huguenin Avenue, at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Avenue, Suite 510, New York, NY 10017 or the . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 10, 2019