McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Mt. Pleasant Location
1520 Rifle Range Rd
Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 884-3833
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Mt. Pleasant Location
1520 Rifle Range Rd
Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Stella Maris Catholic Church
1204 Middle Street
Sullivan's Island, SC
View Map
Nancy A. Hinchey


1948 - 2020
Nancy A. Hinchey Obituary
Nancy A. Hinchey Awendaw - Nancy Ashcraft Hinchey, 71, of Awendaw, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020 surrounded by her family, after a five-year battle with ovarian cancer. She was born on April 5,1948 in Charlotte, North Carolina, daughter of the late Clarina Bevis and Joseph Ashcraft. Nancy is survived by her loving husband, James J. Hinchey, Jr. of Awendaw, SC; their children Anna Padahovich (Mike Crabbs), Nell Hinchey (Nathanial Miller), Katherine Wenger (David Wenger), James J. Hinchey, III; grandchildren Joseph Wenger, Jimmy Wenger, John Geary Wenger, Jude Wenger and Mary Nell Miller. Nancy grew up in Charlotte, NC. She enjoyed spending time with her family and developed a love of nature, birds, art, and gardening from her father. Nancy graduated from Meyer's Park High School and later from Coker College. After graduation, she moved to Newport News, VA. to begin her teaching career. She was set up on a blind date with a young infantry officer, Lt. Jim Hinchey, who was stationed at Ft. Monroe, after returning from Vietnam. Jim and Nancy were married in August 1971, just months after they met. Jim was due to start law school right after the wedding, so Nancy's father arranged for a helicopter to take the new couple from the wedding to the airport. Jim and Nancy started their lives together in Green Bay, Wisconsin where they raised their 4 children. Life eventually brought Nancy, Jim and their family to Charleston, where she continued her teaching career. In life, Nancy was passionate about shaping the lives of her children and grandchildren. She also believed strongly in the value of influencing the lives of her students at O'Quinn School of Porter Gaud, where she was voted teacher of the year by her peers. She instilled a passion for learning, reading and art in her kindergarteners, all of whom she loved dearly, while at O'Quinn. The family will receive friends on January 21, 2020, from 5 PM to 7 PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Mt Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Road, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on January 22, 2020, at Stella Maris Catholic Church, 1204 Middle Street, Sullivan's Island, SC 29482. Burial services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Roper Hospital, Charleston SC, 5th Floor Nurses Lounge. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Mt Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Road, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 20, 2020
