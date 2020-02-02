|
|
Nancy Alston HOLLYWOOD, SC - Mrs. Nancy Singleton Alston entered into eternal rest January 29, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Alston are invited to attend her funeral service 11:00 am Tuesday February 4, 2020 at Bethel AME Church, 4595 Hwy 17S. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Viewing and Wake Service is at the church Monday 6:00 to 8:00 pm. She is survived by her husband, Raymond B. Alston; daughters and son Jacqueline Alston Robinson, Deondra Alston and Henry Alston; 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grands; sisters and brothers, Richard A. Singleton, Rev. Cora L. Singleton, Rev. Harry L. Loyd (Loutricia), Wilhelmena Greene, Mary Mitchell, Irvin Loyd (Lena) and John Loyd (Lynette) nieces, nephews cousins and friends. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.dorothyshff.com Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERAL (843) 722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 3, 2020