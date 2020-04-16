|
Nancy Munnerlyn Ard Ladson - Nancy Munnerlyn Ard, 81, of Ladson, South Carolina, widow of Oscar "Bubba" Ard, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, April 15, 2020. In consideration of the health of all, all services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Nancy was born May 3, 1938, in Bennettsville, South Carolina, daughter of the late Charlie Munnerlyn and Laura E. Jones Munnerlyn. She was a homemaker as well as the Owner/Operator of B & N Mobile Home Park in Moncks Corner, SC. She was a proud member of the Old Fort Baptist Church in Summerville and enjoyed attending church and church functions whenever she was able. She is survived by a daughter, Cynthia (David) Goff of Ladson, SC; daughter-in-law, Wilma Ard; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Nancy's name to Old Fort Baptist Church, 10505 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC, 29485.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 17, 2020