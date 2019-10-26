Nancy Boyd Motley Cook CHARLESTON - Nancy Boyd Motley Cook, age 73, of Charleston, SC died Thursday, October 24th surrounded by her family after years of declining health. Born June 12, 1946 in Danville, VA, she was the youngest child of Elvin Boyd Ford Motley and Lyle Carter Motley, Sr. Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and though she spent most of her life in Charleston, Danville was always considered home. Nancy graduated from George Washington High School in 1964, and received a Bachelors of Science in Sociology from Mary Washington. In 1967, she married James Arthur Cook. In 1977, they arrived in Charleston where she lived the remainder of her life becoming a beloved friend and neighbor to many. Nancy loved college basketball, working in her yard, sweet tea, and yellow roses. Her greatest joy, however, was her grandsons. She spent countless hours caring for them, and they were never without "gifts" from Grandma. Nancy is survived by her spouse of 52 years, James Cook; two daughters Stephanie Cook Olazabal (Joe), and Jennifer Boyd Cook; grandsons Joseph Anthony Olazabal, and Lucas James Olazabal; sister Sara Motley Chaney (Ronald); brother Lyle Carter Motley, Jr. (Ann); and several nieces, and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Friday, November 29th at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel in Danville, VA followed by interment at Highland Burial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 - 12:00 at the funeral home. Arrangements in Charleston will be in the care of Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors in Charleston on November 3 at Founders Hall in Charles Towne Landing from 2:00-4:00. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 27, 2019