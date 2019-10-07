|
Nancy Bunims D'Amico Isle of Palms - Nancy Bunims D'Amico of the Isle of Palms, SC, passed away suddenly on September 2, 2019. She was born on July 28, 1951 in Brooklyn, NY. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Frieda Ratner Bunims and Maxwell Bunims. She is survived by her husband, Ralph B. D'Amico, Jr., her sons Ralph and Michael, her sister Ann Bunims Hart, her daughter Alisa Hart Storrar, and many cousins. A Memorial Celebration of Life service will be held at Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Temple in Charleston on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service. Nancy turned a life long love of reading and books into her professional career as a Librarian receiving a Masters in Library Science degree from the University of Buffalo. Nancy was at the forefront of efforts to move libraries from card catalogs to computerized systems. Nancy initially worked in academia at Roger Williams University and Northeastern University. She then moved to public libraries, working at Salem and Needham Public Libraries in Massachusetts in a 40 year career. Nancy practiced yoga, swam and participated in water aerobics, and played mah jongg. She also loved rock and roll music and went to concerts for every major music group over the past 50 years! Finally, Nancy had a passion for peace and was active throughout her life in promoting peace, compassion and equality for every person. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisterhood at KKBE Temple or the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 8, 2019