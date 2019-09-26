Nancy Carolyn Blakely Boatwright

Guest Book
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
29464
(843)-881-9293
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace Church Cathedral
98 Wentworth Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Obituary
Nancy Carolyn Blakely Boatwright Mt. Pleasant - A memorial service for Nancy Carolyn Blakely Boatwright will take place on September 28 at Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth Street, Charleston, 29401 at 2:00, with a reception to follow in the church hall. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Grateful Golden Retriever Rescue of the Lowcountry, P.O. Box 2799, Myrtle Beach, SC 29578 or the P.J. Boatwright Internship Program that the U.S.G.A began in P.J.s honor after his death (usga.org). The internship helps direct and support young people interested in pursuing a career in golf administration. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 27, 2019
