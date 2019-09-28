Nancy Carolyn Morrow Tumolo Charleston - Nancy Carolyn Morrow Tumolo, 77, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Daniel Robert Tumolo entered into eternal rest Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street at 2:00 p.m. Interment, Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Downtown Chapel. Carolyn was born May 4, 1942 in Kingsport, Tennessee, daughter of the late Paul Clayton Morrow and Iris Virginia Bodie Morrow. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church. Carolyn took joy in both bowling and square dancing in her spare time. She had a very loving heart in which she used caring for all of her family members endlessly. She was known as a loving mother and grandmother who took great pride in her family. Carolyn is survived by her son, Tracy Scott Tumolo; daughter, Jennifer Leigh Tumolo both of Charleston, SC; sisters, Paula Barrineau of Sevierville, TN and Deborah Lynn Morrow; five grandchildren: Ashley Jean Tumolo, Jenna Joyce Tumolo, Meagan Leigh McClellan, Katelin Brianna McClellan and Zachary Scott Tumolo; and four great-grandchildren: Kolby, Ava Grace, Bryson and Camden. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 29, 2019