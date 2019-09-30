Nancy Carolyn Morrow Tumolo Charleston - The Funeral Service for Nancy Carolyn Morrow Tumolo will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street, at 2:00 p.m. Interment, Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Downtown Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 1, 2019