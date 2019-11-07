Nancy Cassandra Milligan MONCKS CORNER - The relatives and friends of Nancy Cassandra Milligan, 55, of Moncks Corner, SC (Strawberry Section) are invited to attend her Home Going Celebration on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:00AM at Joshua United Methodist Church, 3097 Old Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Burial Private. Arrangements entrusted to THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 421 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Phone 843-824-9990. There will be a walk through on this Friday evening, November 8, 2019 from 6-8 at the funeral home. Those left to cherish her precious memories are her parents, Leroy Sass, Sr. (Jahaser); daughter, Denise Middleton (Darryl) of Ridgeville, SC; brother Leroy Sass, Jr. (Tammy) of Ellery, SC; sister, Jennifer Dixon of North Charleston, SC; 9 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting our website www.riversfh or www.suburbanfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 8, 2019