Nancy Dunlap Browne Germain Mt. Pleasant - Nancy Dunlap Browne Germain, 72, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of the late Harold Lee Germain, Sr., entered into eternal rest Monday, August 24, 2020. All services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Nancy was born December 30, 1947 in Montgomery, Alabama, daughter of the late Robert Dunlap Browne and the late Marian Thomas Browne. She graduated from Auburn University and received her Masters degree in Advanced Mathematics from The Citadel and Masters plus 30 in Education from Clemson University. She proudly served in the Charleston County School System. She is survived by two sons, Harold Lee Germain, Jr. (Carol) of Silver Hill, AL and Michael Dunlap Germain of Mt. Pleasant, SC; two daughters, Nancy Germain Creed (Ben) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; and Nicole Germain Westmoreland (Jamie) of Columbia, SC; grandchildren, Penelope Nicole Creed, Lucy Dunlap Creed, Rook Henry Westmoreland and Bishop Harold Westmoreland; one brother, Tommy Browne; five sisters, Marian Browne, Betts Holmes, Margaret Buchanan, Nora Melfi and Molly O'Toole. Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
